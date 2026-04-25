logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI CEO apologizes to Canada town for not reporting mass shooter

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Sam Altman attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP
Sam Altman attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has apologized to a Canadian town devastated by a February mass shooting, saying he was "deeply sorry" the company did not notify police about the killer's troubling ChatGPT account.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OpenAI had banned an account linked to Jesse Van Rootselaar in June 2025, eight months before the 18-year-old transgender woman killed eight people at her home and a school in the tiny British Columbia mining town of Tumbler Ridge.

The account was banned over concerns about usage linked to violent activity, but OpenAI said it did not inform police because nothing pointed toward an imminent attack.

Canadian officials condemned OpenAI's handling of the case and summoned company leaders to Ottawa to explain its security protocols.

The family of a girl who was shot and gravely wounded at the school is suing the US tech giant for negligence.

In a letter Thursday addressed to the community of Tumbler Ridge, published Friday by the local news site Tumbler RidgeLines, Altman said "no one should ever have to endure a tragedy like this."

"I am deeply sorry that we did not alert law enforcement to the account that was banned in June," Altman wrote.

"While I know words can never be enough, I believe an apology is necessary to recognize the harm and irreversible loss your community has suffered."

Van Rootselaar killed her mother and brother at the family's home before heading to the local secondary school, where she shot dead five children and a teacher.

She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police entered the building.

AFP

OpenAICEOapologizesCanadatownnot reportingmass shooter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US judge dismisses Musk's fraud claims in OpenAI case at his request, plans to proceed to trial
WORLD
5 hours ago
Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
White House and Anthropic CEO discuss working together amid rising fear about Mythos model
WORLD
18-04-2026 10:47 HKT
OpenAI to spend more than US$20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports
FINANCE
17-04-2026 10:44 HKT
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI CEO Altman seeks dismissal of sister's punitive damages claims in sexual abuse lawsuit
WORLD
16-04-2026 09:34 HKT
A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
OpenAI announces restricted-access cybersecurity model
WORLD
15-04-2026 20:29 HKT
UNIFIL vehicles drive on a main road in Qlayaa, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'
WORLD
15-04-2026 11:03 HKT
Open AI and xAI logos are seen in this illustration taken on September 12, 2025. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber a week after rival's announcement of AI model
FINANCE
15-04-2026 10:50 HKT
Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS
Novo Nordisk signs deal with OpenAI to develop new drugs
WORLD
14-04-2026 17:24 HKT
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
OpenAI's US$852 billion valuation faces investor scrutiny amid strategy shift, FT reports
FINANCE
14-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Sam Altman attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors
WORLD
14-04-2026 13:13 HKT
Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO
NEWS
24-04-2026 16:22 HKT
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong teen loses $230,000 in 'compensated dating' scam
NEWS
24-04-2026 19:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.