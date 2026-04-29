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WORLD

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)

King Charles III gave US President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at a White House state dinner on Tuesday when he joked that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

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As the heads of state traded jokes during their dinner toasts, Charles referenced previous comments by Trump aimed at European allies he accuses of freeloading on defense since World War II.

"You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped.

The king was talking about places with British and French origins in North America, where the rival colonial powers battled for control of the continent before US independence 250 years ago.

At the Davos summit in January, Trump said that without US help in World War II, "you'd be speaking German and a little Japanese."

But the king's lighthearted remark reflected the warm tone as he and Trump bonded over the "special relationship" between London and Washington, despite tensions over the war in Iran.

He made further jokes at Trump's expense, saying he could not help noticing the "readjustments" to the White House East Wing, which the former real estate tycoon has demolished to build a giant $400 million ballroom.

"I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814," he said, when British soldiers torched the building.

Charles also quipped that the dinner was "a very considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party," when colonists dumped shiploads of taxed British tea into the sea in 1773.

Trump -- an avid fan of the British royals whose mother hailed from Scotland -- saved most of his humor for domestic targets.

"I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress," Trump said. "He got the Democrats to stand -- I've never been able to do that."

The king meanwhile came bearing a gift, part of a British charm offensive aimed at Trump after he lambasted Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his refusal to help against Iran.

Charles presented the president with the bell from the British submarine HMS Trump, which was launched in 1944 during World War II.

"May it stand as a testimony to our nations' shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring," the king said to applause. 

AFP

You'd be speaking FrenchKing CharlesroastsTrumpstate dinner

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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