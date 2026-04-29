logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US mandates what it calls 'enhanced' security checks for immigration applicants

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Candidates take the Oath of Allegiance during their U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library, in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Candidates take the Oath of Allegiance during their U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library, in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

President Donald Trump's administration has mandated what it calls "enhanced" security checks for immigration applicants, according to internal guidance sent to the employees of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Internal guidance by USCIS directed officers to refrain from approving any pending cases that have not undergone the expanded background checks. The guidance was first reported by CBS News.

"Effective April 27, 2026, USCIS will begin receiving enhanced criminal history record information (CHRI) for all fingerprint-based background checks submitted to the FBI's Next Generation Identification system," said an internal USCIS email from last week seen by Reuters. The email was sent to USCIS' Refugee, Asylum and International Operations Directorate staff.

Since taking office in early 2025, Trump has pursued an immigration crackdown that his administration says is necessary to improve domestic security and cut illegal immigration.

Human rights advocates, civil rights groups and religious leaders have condemned the crackdown, saying it has violated due process and free speech rights, and created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities.

The latest guidance follows an executive order Trump signed in February which directed that "DHS immigration authorities must access criminal history record information (CHRI) in the custody of federal criminal justice agencies to the maximum extent permitted by law."

The enhanced checks will affect pending applications for which immigrants submit fingerprints, like applications for permanent U.S. residency or green cards and naturalization.

USCIS officers were directed to resubmit fingerprints for pending cases if the FBI information for those cases was received prior to April 27, the internal guidance said.

In a statement to U.S. media, a USCIS spokesman said the agency "has implemented new security checks to strengthen the vetting and screening of applicants through expanded access to federal criminal databases."

USCIS said that "any delay in decision issuance should be brief and resolved shortly."  

Reuters

USmandates'enhanced' security checksimmigrationapplicants

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
US orders chip equipment companies to halt some shipments to China's No. 2 chipmaker Hua Hong
INNOVATION
32 mins ago
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
US FCC reviewing Disney's ABC station licenses after Jimmy Kimmel joke
WORLD
2 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nasdaq opens lower as fresh concerns around AI pressure tech stocks
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Iranian women walk along a busy street in Tehran on April 25, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Iran says US no longer in position to 'dictate' policy to other nations
WORLD
16 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Trump's fiscal year 2027 budget request for the Department of the Treasury, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
US treasury chief says businesses working with Iranian airlines risk sanctions
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.
Weinstein rape accuser gives emotional testimony at US retrial
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
28-04-2026 11:30 HKT
A staff member cleans the floor next to a Geely GEOME Xingyuan electric vehicle (EV), also known as Geely EX2, displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
CHINA
28-04-2026 11:07 HKT
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump not happy with latest Iran proposal to end the war, US official says
WORLD
28-04-2026 09:27 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush
FINANCE
27-04-2026 21:46 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.