logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Looming' risk of nuclear arms race, UN proliferation meeting hears

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 27, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 27, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Signatories of the landmark nuclear non-proliferation treaty began a meeting Monday at the United Nations as fears of a renewed arms race escalate, with atomic powers again at loggerheads over safeguards.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In 2022, during the last review of the treaty considered the cornerstone of non-proliferation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned humanity was "one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."

On Monday he warned "the drivers" of nuclear weapons proliferation were accelerating.

"For too long, the treaty has been eroding. Commitments remain unfulfilled. Trust and credibility are wearing thin. The drivers of proliferation are accelerating. We need to breathe life into the treaty once more," Guterres said in opening remarks.

With global geopolitical friction only heightened since the last meeting, it was unclear what the gathering at UN headquarters could achieve.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told signatories that "never has the risk of nuclear proliferation been so high, and the threat posed by Iran's and North Korea's programs is intolerable for each and every state party to this treaty."

Tempering expectations, Do Hung Viet, Vietnam's UN ambassador and president of the conference, said "we should not expect this conference to resolve the underlying strategic tensions of our time."

"But a balanced outcome that reaffirms core commitments and set out practical steps forward would strengthen the integrity of the NPT," he said.

"The success or failure of this conference will have implications way beyond these halls," Viet added. "The prospects of a new nuclear arms race are looming over us."

The nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), signed by almost all countries on the planet -- with notable exceptions including Israel, India and Pakistan -- aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote complete disarmament, and encourage cooperation on civilian nuclear projects.

The nine nuclear-armed states -- Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea -- possessed 12,241 nuclear warheads in January 2025, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported.

The US and Russia hold nearly 90 percent of nuclear weapons globally and have carried out major programs to modernize them in recent years, according to SIPRI.

China has also rapidly increased its nuclear stockpile, SIPRI said, with the G7 raising the alarm Friday over Moscow and Beijing boosting their nuclear capabilities.

US President Donald Trump has indicated his intention to conduct new nuclear tests, accusing others of doing so clandestinely.

In March, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a dramatic shift in nuclear deterrence, notably an increase in the atomic arsenal, currently numbering 290 warheads.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, just returned from 40th anniversary events at Chernobyl to mark the nuclear disaster there, said "there is a growing perception that perhaps having nuclear weapons could be good for national security."

"Nothing is further from the truth," he said.

- 'Affront' to NPT -

"It is obvious that trust is eroding, both inside and outside the NPT," Seth Shelden of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told AFP.

He questioned the likely outcome of the four-week summit.

Decisions on the NPT require agreement by consensus, with the previous two conferences failing to adopt final political declarations.

In 2015, the deadlock was largely due to opposition by Israel's arch-ally Washington to creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

A 2022 impasse was due mainly to Russian opposition to references to Ukraine's nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Moscow.

This year's summit could hit any number of stumbling blocks.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, Iran's nuclear program and the war there, proliferation fears and Pyongyang's developing arsenal could all be deal-breakers.

The United States along with its allies Britain, the UAE and Australia spoke out at Iran's appointment as a conference vice president.

Washington's meeting envoy said conferring a leadership role on Tehran was an "affront" to countries that take the NPT "seriously."

Artificial intelligence could be a prominent issue as some countries call for all sides to keep human control over nuclear weapons. 

AFP

risknuclear arms raceUNproliferation meeting

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Crunch nuclear proliferation meeting at UN amid raging global wars
WORLD
25-04-2026 14:45 HKT
Iraqi workers harvest potato crops, which has been damaged by a heatwave and environmental and climatic changes, in Mosul, Iraq, July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily/File Photo
Extreme heat threatens global food systems, UN agencies warn
WORLD
22-04-2026 19:48 HKT
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Who are the candidates running for UN secretary-general?
WORLD
21-04-2026 13:10 HKT
A car drives past a building of the Digital Realty Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US cloud dominance a risk to European security: report
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:16 HKT
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul on April 15, 2026. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP)
North Korea boosting ability to make nuclear arms: UN watchdog
WORLD
15-04-2026 17:10 HKT
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
UN chief warns Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose 'grave risk' to US-Iran truce: spokesman
WORLD
09-04-2026 15:48 HKT
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote during at a United Nations Security Council meeting on a Hormuz resolution at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping
CHINA
08-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Photo: Reuters
UN chief 'very troubled' by Trump threats against Iran: spokesman
WORLD
08-04-2026 04:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping
WORLD
08-04-2026 04:45 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli left-wing activists hold placards during a protest outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on April 6, 2026, against the ongoing war with Iran.
UN Sec. Council to vote Tuesday on diluted Hormuz strait resolution
WORLD
07-04-2026 11:48 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Grocery price war intensifies as HKTVmall joins major supermarket discounts
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.