OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing, FT reports

OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a "superapp" with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

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The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify competition with rival Anthropic, the report said, citing more than a dozen current and former employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The overhaul will give greater prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex and is set to roll out in the coming weeks, initially appearing as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps, the FT said.

To drive uptake, OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT's interface with new prompts and features steering users toward coding tools, image generation and partner services such as Canva and Booking.com, the report added.

Most Codex users are paying customers, while 2 million businesses account for about 40 percent of OpenAI's revenue, FT said, adding that the company expects that share to rise to 50 percent by year-end.

ChatGPT serves more than 900 million weekly active users, OpenAI said earlier this year, adding that it had surpassed 50 million consumer subscribers.

Reuters reported in May that OpenAI was preparing a confidential US IPO filing in the coming weeks. However, CEO Sam Altman has said the company is not focused on timing and will go public when it makes sense.

Reuters