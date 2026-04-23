logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Entrepreneur Justin Sun sues US crypto venture over frozen tokens

WORLD
23-04-2026 12:44 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pose for pictures outside the Nasdaq building after ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pose for pictures outside the Nasdaq building after ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Entrepreneur Justin Sun filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing a US cryptocurrency platform of fraud and alleging he was blocked from withdrawing his assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a San Francisco federal court filing reviewed by AFP, the Chinese-born crypto billionaire claims to have purchased $45 million worth of WLFI, an electronic currency launched by World Liberty Financial in October 2024.

To thank him for the investment -- at a time when WLFI was generating little initial interest -- World Liberty Financial executives appointed him as an advisor and awarded him an additional one billion WLFI tokens, the lawsuit says.

Sales to investors subsequently accelerated, and in March 2025, World Liberty Financial -- whose founders included US President Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump -- announced that it had sold $550 million worth of the digital currency.

World Liberty Financial is under speculation that the Trump family is distancing itself from the crypto project, with its site disclosing that none of Donald Trump, his family members or any director, officer or employee of Trump Organization is an officer, director or employee of the company.

Sun also acquired several million dollars' worth of $TRUMP, a meme coin marketed by Donald Trump just hours before his second-term inauguration in January 2025.

Initially non-transferable, WLFI became tradable on September 1, 2025, and is now publicly listed. Its value has since plummeted from 46 cents per unit to its current price of 8 cents.

Sun claims that his WLFI assets were unilaterally frozen by World Liberty Financial and that he has been unable to resell any of them to date.

According to him, platform executives even threatened to destroy his holdings if he attempted to take legal action.

Sun is demanding the unfreezing of his assets as well as compensatory damages for the harm he has suffered.

The 35-year-old crypto billionaire is the founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON. In November 2024, he garnered worldwide attention by spending $6.2 million on an art piece featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall and then eating the fruit.

On Wednesday, Eric Trump, the US president's son and co-founder of World Liberty Financial, said on X: "The only thing more ridiculous than this lawsuit is spending $6 million on a banana taped to a wall."

In mid-April, World Liberty Financial in a post on X accused Sun of "making baseless allegations to cover up his own misconduct."

AFP and staff reporter

EntrepreneurJustin SunsuesTrumpfamilycryptoventure

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
King Charles III (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK, September 18, 2025. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
King Charles to visit US as political ties fray under Trump
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by - / AFP People pray over the grave of the former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharazi at the Behesht Zahra Cemetery in the south of Tehran on April 23, 2026.
Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire as Iran peace talks stall
WORLD
2 hours ago
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is embroidered on a polo shirt of an ICE employee, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement two-day job fair in Texas to help fill vacancies for deportation officers and attorneys, in Arlington, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Woman, her 5 children released from longest ICE detention of a family under Trump
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Trump rules out striking Iran with nuclear weapon
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
WORLD
7 hours ago
Iran shows off its control over strait, Israel warns of further attacks
WORLD
12 hours ago
Blockchain billionaire Sun sues US crypto venture for illegal account freezing
CHINA
13 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
19 hours ago
People from the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status for being deemed victims of racial discrimination under U.S. President Trump's Refugee plan, check in for a connecting flight, at Dulles International Airport, in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump poised to expand refugee program for white South Africans
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP This combination of file pictures created on April 14, 2026 shows Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni speaking during the New Year press conference in Rome on January 9, 2026 (L) and US President Donald Trump reacting after the results of the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025 (R).
Trump envoy wants Italy to replace Iran at World Cup: report
WORLD
23-04-2026 16:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.