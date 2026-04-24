logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump rules out striking Iran with nuclear weapon

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out striking Iran with a nuclear weapon, after his previous threats to completely destroy Iranian civilization.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"No, I wouldn't use it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we've, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it?" he asked.

"A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

Trump on April 7 issued a genocidal threat to Iran that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back," but within hours agreed to a ceasefire that he has since extended in the war launched by the United States and Israel.

Vice President JD Vance during the conflict warned that the United States was ready to intensify damage on Iran with weapons not previously used, but the White House denied he was threatening nuclear strikes.

Vance in failed negotiations had pushed Iran for greater concessions on its contested nuclear work.

Trump told reporters that he was seeking an Iran "without a nuclear weapon that's going to try and blow up one of our cities or blow up the entire Middle East."

Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon and the UN nuclear watchdog says that an atomic bomb was not imminent before the war.

The United States is the only country to have used nuclear weapons in combat, obliterating the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II, killing some 214,000 people.

Israel is widely known to have nuclear weapons but does not publicly acknowledge them.

Trump's blanket statement against any nuclear use would appear to be at odds with longstanding US nuclear doctrine, which reserves the right to use nuclear weapons.

Trump has previously called for an end to a US moratorium on nuclear testing in response to US allegations of secret testing by China and Russia.

Former president Barack Obama had called for an eventual goal of a world without nuclear weapons, but his administration also said that so long as they existed, the US arsenal would serve as a deterrent.

The United States has rejected calls to declare that it will never use nuclear weapons first in a conflict. 

AFP

Trumprules outstrikingIrannuclear weapon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is embroidered on a polo shirt of an ICE employee, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement two-day job fair in Texas to help fill vacancies for deportation officers and attorneys, in Arlington, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Woman, her 5 children released from longest ICE detention of a family under Trump
WORLD
5 mins ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
WORLD
3 hours ago
Iran shows off its control over strait, Israel warns of further attacks
WORLD
9 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
16 hours ago
People from the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status for being deemed victims of racial discrimination under U.S. President Trump's Refugee plan, check in for a connecting flight, at Dulles International Airport, in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump poised to expand refugee program for white South Africans
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP This combination of file pictures created on April 14, 2026 shows Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni speaking during the New Year press conference in Rome on January 9, 2026 (L) and US President Donald Trump reacting after the results of the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025 (R).
Trump envoy wants Italy to replace Iran at World Cup: report
WORLD
21 hours ago
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a home in Ronda, Spain February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Iran war revives European rooftop solar demand to cut energy bills
WORLD
22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Trump, his 'low IQ' slur, and the right's race obsession
WORLD
23 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pose for pictures outside the Nasdaq building after ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Entrepreneur Justin Sun sues Trump family crypto venture
WORLD
23-04-2026 12:44 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
21 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.