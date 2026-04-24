logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

King Charles to visit US as political ties fray under Trump

WORLD
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
King Charles III (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK, September 18, 2025. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
King Charles III (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK, September 18, 2025. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

King Charles III heads to the United States on Monday with transatlantic tensions over the Iran war and the Epstein scandal's long shadow threatening to intrude on the landmark visit.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Both Buckingham Palace and the British government have said the four?day trip will honour the historic relationship between the two countries as the US marks 250 years of independence.

Charles's first US state visit as monarch comes at the request of the UK government and President Donald Trump and will be made with Queen Camilla, according to the palace.

However, as the American leader's war with Iran drives a rare wedge between London and Washington, it has generated considerable controversy.

Trump has repeatedly lambasted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his war opposition, alongside his government's immigration and energy policies.

"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump grumbled in March, adding the so-called special relationship was "not like it used to be". The American leader has also mocked the perceived state of Britain's armed forces -- of which the king is commander-in-chief.

In turn, Starmer has stepped up his public criticism of the war, while stressing the breadth and depth of UK-US ties in defending the state visit. An early April YouGov poll found 48 percent of Britons support cancelling it.

"Often what the monarchy is able to do, through the bonds that they build, is reach through the decades in a situation like this," Starmer told MPs when asked why the trip was going ahead.

Trump -- a vocal admirer of the royals whose mother was Scottish -- told the BBC on Thursday the visit could "absolutely" help repair relations, praising the king as "fantastic".

The UK's freshly-appointed ambassador to the US Christian Turner, whose predecessor Peter Mandelson was dismissed last year after revelations about his ties to Epstein, said the state visit was "important" for the countries' ties.

The king's relationship with the president "is a very personal one, the deep affection and respect they hold", Turner told NBC News.

- 'Politics' -

Charles, 77, showcased his diplomatic skills during Trump's state visit to Britain last September, with Royal Holloway University of London monarchy expert Craig Prescott noting he is "generally very good" at navigating such occasions.

Prescott said the independence anniversary provided a useful "get out" for the British side to argue the trip is "not about Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, per se".

But he acknowledged it was "that little bit closer to politics" than usual and Charles would likely address the "very big elephant in the room" in a coded way in his speech Tuesday to the US Congress.

The first British monarch to address Congress since his mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, in 1991, he will mark the two countries' shared history and deep ties, the palace has said.

"He might refer to how the special relationship has perhaps waxed and waned over time," Prescott predicted, arguing Charles has proven to be a "better speaker" than his mother.

But Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, argued the king will "go through the rituals without offering anything of substance".

The only critical thing "about this pointless trip is how Trump behaves," he said on X.

Meanwhile, the scandal around late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatens to encroach on the highly choreographed tour.

Charles has faced a major crisis over the friendship his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as prince Andrew, had with the late billionaire, who died in prison in 2019.

The longstanding controversy intensified after Andrew was arrested in mid-February following new revelations over their links.

- 'Out of touch' -

The king, who stripped his disgraced brother of his titles in October, said "the law must take its course" in a rare personally signed statement.

Andrew, who remains under police investigation, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

Several US lawmakers have unsuccessfully urged the ex-prince to testify before Congress about Epstein.

Democrat Ro Khanna wrote to Charles in March requesting the king meet victims privately, while the family of late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre made a similar demand.

Palace sources have told UK media a meeting "will not be possible", arguing it could "impact on (police) inquiries, or the proper course of the law".

Khanna told The Times this month that declining would make Charles look "out of touch" and "diminishes the credibility of the monarchy for future generations".

But he added acknowledging the survivors and their struggle for justice in his Congress address "would go a long way".

The visit, which will see the royals have tea with Trump and first lady Melania and attend a state dinner, appears meticulously planned to avoid unscripted moments.

Only photographers will capture Tuesday's Oval Office meeting between Trump and Charles, limiting chances for the king to be blindsided by the unpredictable US leader and reporters.

Charles and Camilla will visit New York on Wednesday, touring the 9/11 memorial, before departing Thursday for Bermuda for his first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch. 

AFP

King CharlesvisitUSpolitical tiesfrayTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / AFP People pray over the grave of the former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharazi at the Behesht Zahra Cemetery in the south of Tehran on April 23, 2026.
Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire as Iran peace talks stall
WORLD
1 hour ago
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is embroidered on a polo shirt of an ICE employee, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement two-day job fair in Texas to help fill vacancies for deportation officers and attorneys, in Arlington, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Woman, her 5 children released from longest ICE detention of a family under Trump
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Trump rules out striking Iran with nuclear weapon
WORLD
2 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
US Justice Dept to probe its handling of Epstein files
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed
WORLD
4 hours ago
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China stealing US AI technology: White House official
CHINA
4 hours ago
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US Senator Steve Daines to lead visit to China before May summit
CHINA
4 hours ago
Revellers smoke cannabis at the Mile High 420 Festival in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
US to loosen marijuana rules in major shift for $47 billion industry
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
WORLD
5 hours ago
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others, at Downtown Manhattan Heliport, in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo
US soldier charged with making $400,000 on Maduro removal bets
WORLD
6 hours ago
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.