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WORLD

FIFA releases new batch of World Cup tickets

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People walk past a countdown clock for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on a street, in Guadalajara, Mexico, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People walk past a countdown clock for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on a street, in Guadalajara, Mexico, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

FIFA on Thursday released an extra batch of World Cup tickets, just 14 days before the global soccer tournament kicks off in North America.

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"Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last," said an official social media post.

FIFA, soccer's governing body, had indicated in April that tickets would be released for sale periodically via its official website right up until the final on July 19.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that more than five million tickets have been sold, out of the approximately seven million expected to be made available.

The previous ticket sales record for a World Cup was 3.5 million, set in 1994 when the tournament was last held in the United States.

This time, the US is sharing hosting duties with Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest ever, featuring an expanded 48-team format and 104 matches.

But the ticketing process and prices have sparked controversy, with FIFA accused of charging fans exorbitant amounts to follow their teams.

New York and New Jersey this week announced a "thorough investigation" into FIFA ticket practices, with prosecutors describing the process as a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices."

California earlier this month said it had contacted FIFA over possible legal violations in the sale of World Cup tickets following allegations that some fans purchased seats in categories that were later changed.

Fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has branded the World Cup pricing structure as "extortionate" and a "monumental betrayal."

Infantino has defended ticket prices for the World Cup, saying they are driven by high demand, and are appropriate for the US, which is hosting the bulk of the fixtures.

Reuters

FIFAnew batchWorld Cuptickets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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