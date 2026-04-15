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WORLD

EU age verification app ready as Europe moves to curb children's social media access

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People use their mobile phones at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
People use their mobile phones at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

The EU's age verification app for online platforms is ready and will soon be available to use, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, as member states push ahead with plans to limit children's access to social media.

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Following Australia's groundbreaking social media ban for children launched last year, a growing number of European nations are weighing their own restrictions as concerns mount over social media's impact on the health and safety of minors.

"We are moving ahead with full speed and determination on the enforcement of our European rules. We are holding accountable those online platforms that do not protect our kids enough," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.

The app, which will be compatible with both mobile devices and computers, will require users to upload their passport or ID card to confirm their age anonymously, she said.

"This app gives parents, teachers, caretakers a powerful tool to protect children, because we will have zero tolerance for companies that do not respect our children's rights," von der Leyen added.

At least a dozen European countries, including Britain and Norway, have enacted or are considering legislation setting minimum age limits - typically between 13 and 16 years – for social media usage.

Speaking at the same press conference, Henna Virkkunen, the EU's digital chief, said the bloc plans to establish a European coordination mechanism to ensure age verification is implemented across the various national schemes.

While no EU-wide binding legislation has been adopted yet, the European Parliament approved a resolution report in November calling for a minimum age of 16 for social media access across all member states.

The Commission has been developing a harmonised digital verification system since last year. 

Reuters

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