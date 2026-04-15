11-year-old Kyoto boy found dead weeks after mysterious disappearance

An 11-year-old boy who vanished in late March near his primary school in southern Kyoto has been confirmed dead after police discovered his body in a nearby forest on Monday (Apr 14), with investigators unable to determine the cause of death.

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The boy, identified as Adachi Yuki, disappeared on March 23 after being dropped off near his school in Nantan City, about 150 meters from the campus. He reportedly walked towards the school alone but never arrived, with no confirmed sightings or CCTV footage capturing his movements.

His schoolbag was later found on March 29 in a mountainous area about 3km northwest of the school, while his shoes were discovered on April 12, roughly 6km away in a separate location. His body was recovered on April 13 in a forest about 2km south of the school.

Police said the body showed no obvious external injuries and was found lying face-up, wearing only socks. Clothing was intact and there were no clear signs of trauma, though authorities noted several inconsistencies in the scene.

Investigators said the scattered locations of the belongings and remains, as well as the condition of the scene, were unusual, and the case is being treated as a possible criminal investigation.

The boy’s exact cause and time of death remain under investigation.