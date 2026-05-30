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WORLD

Rescuers pull four people trapped in flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers say

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Rescue divers share the equipment usage guidelines with people trapped inside a cave during their rescue mission in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on May 30, 2026. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescue divers share the equipment usage guidelines with people trapped inside a cave during their rescue mission in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on May 30, 2026. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS

Rescuers pulled four people ​trapped in a ‌flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers ​said on ​Saturday.

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The operation comes hours ⁠after another ​man was rescued from ​the flooded cave on Friday night.

The five ​people rescued ​are among seven Lao nationals ‌who ⁠had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to ​prospect ​for ⁠gold, but their exit was ​blocked, leaving ​them ⁠trapped for more than a ⁠week.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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