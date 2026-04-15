logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump doubles down in criticizing Pope Leo over Iran

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
News photographers wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to walk out of the Oval Office to speak with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
News photographers wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to walk out of the Oval Office to speak with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose war and immigration policies have been condemned by Pope Leo, reiterated his criticism of the religious leader on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged that "someone please tell Pope Leo" about the killings of protesters by Iran and that "for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable."

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Iran does not have nuclear weapons while the U.S. does. Israel is widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with nuclear weapons.

While Western countries have long believed that Iran wants a nuclear bomb - or at least the ability to make one very quickly - Tehran has always denied that, citing its membership of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Trump's comments come after Pope Leo warned earlier in the day of the risk of democracies sliding into "majoritarian tyranny".

The first U.S. pope, Leo wrote in a letter issued by the Vatican about the use of power in democratic societies, and said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values.

The pope has criticized Trump's decision to launch the war against Iran, saying God rejects the prayers of those who launch wars and have "hands full of blood." The pope termed Trump's threat this month to destroy the Iranian civilization as unacceptable and previously declined to join the U.S. president's so-called "Board of Peace" initiative for Gaza.

The religious leader has also urged a "deep reflection" on the way migrants are treated in the U.S. while Trump has pursued a hardline immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump called the pope "weak" and "terrible" on crime and foreign policy issues. 

Reuters

Trumpdoubles downcriticizingPope LeoIran

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Smoke rises at the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone attack, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2. via Vantor/ Reuters
Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases, FT reports
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture posted on the Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 15, 2026 shows Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Lavrov says Russia can 'compensate' for China's resource gap from Iran war: Russian state media
CHINA
3 hours ago
A view of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
US Treasury says not renewing temporary Iran oil sanction easing
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP Motorists ride along a road on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on April 14, 2026.
Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track
WORLD
4 hours ago
Produced peelable paper tubes for a solid perfume made from mineral paper at cosmetic packaging factory Yonwoo in Incheon, South Korea, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Iran war promises green edge for Asia as plastic packaging runs short
WORLD
5 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran may resume talks this week despite port blockade
WORLD
6 hours ago
Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days, NY Post reports
WORLD
14 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
18 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS
What does a US naval blockade of Iran mean for oil flows?
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags and a "tariffs" label are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China vows 'countermeasures' if Trump tariff threat materialises
CHINA
21 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.