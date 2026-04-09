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WORLD

Memorial: Russia's Nobel Prize winning rights group facing 'extremism' ban

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP A man holding a placard reading "Hands off Memorial.
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP A man holding a placard reading "Hands off Memorial.

Russia is expected to label the Nobel Prize-winning human rights group Memorial "extremist" on Thursday, a designation that will make it easier to prosecute the group's supporters and those who work with it.

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Russia had already liquidated the group's operations in 2021, forcing it to work largely in exile.

Here's what we know about the history of Russia's most prominent rights group and its work over the past 35 years:

- What does Memorial do? -

Memorial was founded in the late 1980s to document victims of Soviet-era political repression, during which millions of people perished in the Gulag penal system.

Its first chairman was the Nobel Prize-winning Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and the group established the largest publicly available database on Gulag victims.

A symbol of hope during Russia's chaotic transition to democracy in the early 1990s, it has since documented the country's slide into authoritarianism under Vladimir Putin.

It has compiled a list of hundreds of political prisoners in modern Russia, among them critics of Putin and opponents of the Ukraine war.

Memorial has also documented rights violations linked to Russia's brutal wars in Chechnya and Syria, the plight of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia, as well as kept a list of prisoners persecuted for their religion -- among them more than 200 Jehovah's Witnesses.

It counts more than 1,000 political prisoners held in Russian jails as of 2026 -- up from 46 in 2015, as Moscow has intensified its crackdown on dissent amid the Ukraine war.

- Banned in Russia -

As Russia's most prominent human rights group, it has repeatedly found itself in the government's crosshairs.

It was put on the government's register of "foreign agents" in 2015.

The label, akin to being an enemy of the state, requires individuals or groups to disclose sources of funding and mark all publications -- including social media posts -- with a tag.

Then in 2021, Russia's Supreme Court liquidated Memorial for failing to properly identify itself as a "foreign agent" and for justifying "terrorist and extremist" activities.

Memorial described claims it broke the law or supported "terrorist and extremist" groups as "absurd".

Formally designating the group "extremist" would harden the legal punishments that could be laid out to any Russian to cooperate with the organisation's network in exile or donate money to it.

- Nobel Peace Prize -

The group received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 -- months after Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine -- for its work, alongside jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties.

Hours later a court in Moscow ordered Memorial's headquarters to be seized and took the premises into state ownership.

The Nobel Committee said the group, along with its co-winners, had "made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power".

- Staff persecuted -

Memorial's crusading work at home has come at a huge personal cost to those involved.

Natalya Estemirova, one of the group's main employees in Chechnya, was found dead in 2009 with gunshot wounds hours after she was seen being bundled into a car outside her home.

Another Memorial employee, Yury Dmitriyev, who spent decades locating mass graves in the northwestern region of Karelia, was jailed in 2020 on a controversial child sex charge.

Supporters say the 70-year-old historian was targeted for his work.

The group's co-chair Oleg Orlov was jailed in 2024 for protesting the war in Ukraine.
 He was released in a prisoner exchange with the United States several months later.

- Work in exile -

The group, whose bank accounts have been frozen, has since outsourced its work to satellite offices across Europe and the world.

Russia declared the international arm of Memorial an "undesirable organisation" in February -- outlawing Russians from working with or donating to the group. 

AFP

MemorialRussiaNobel Prizewinningrights groupextremismban

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