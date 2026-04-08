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WORLD

Israel backs Trump's two-week pause on Iran strikes, says Lebanon excluded

WORLD
46 mins ago
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo

Israel supports U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but said the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

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The office said Israel backed the U.S. move provided Tehran immediately opens the straits and stops attacks against the United States, Israel and countries in the region.

The remarks came after Washington announced a two-week suspension of strikes against Iran as part of efforts to de-escalate the conflict and open a window for negotiations.

Israel also said it supports U.S. efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile or "terror" threat to U.S., Israel and Iran's Arab neighbours, adding that Washington had told Israel it was committed to achieving their shared goals in upcoming negotiations.

Iran said on Wednesday negotiations with the U.S. would begin on Friday, April 10 in Islamabad. 

Reuters

IsraelTrumptwo-week pauseIranstrikesLebanonexcluded

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