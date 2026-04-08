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WORLD

Both sides claim victory after US, Iran agree to 11th-hour truce

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP A vendor displays morning newspapers at his roadside stall in Islamabad on April 8, 2026.
Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP A vendor displays morning newspapers at his roadside stall in Islamabad on April 8, 2026.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before President Donald Trump's Wednesday deadline to obliterate the country was set to expire, with Tehran to temporarily reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Both sides claimed to have won the more than month-long conflict that has roiled global financial markets and sent oil prices skyrocketing, with Trump telling AFP the deal was a "total and complete victory" for the US.

Iran too cast the ceasefire as a win and said it had agreed to talks with Washington to begin Friday in Pakistan on a path to end the conflict.

"The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation," said a statement from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

"Iran achieved a great victory."

The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it does not include Lebanon, where Israeli assaults in response to rocket fire by Iranian-backed Hezbollah have led to more than 1,500 deaths, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel had encouraged Trump to join the war against Iran, its arch-nemesis, and in the first strikes killed the long-serving supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan's leaders who "requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran."

He later told AFP he believed China had helped get Tehran to negotiate.

"Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump had set a deadline to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 pm Washington time (0000 GMT Wednesday), or 3:30 am in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed safe passage for two weeks for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway for one-fifth of the world's oil which Tehran sealed off in retaliation for the war launched on February 28.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said.

- Uranium to be 'taken care of' -

Oil prices plunged by more than 17 percent after the ceasefire announcement. Costs at the pump had risen sharply since the war across the globe and for ordinary Americans, putting heavy political pressure on Trump.

Stock prices also soared in early trade Wednesday in Asia.

Trump said that the United States was "very far along" in negotiating a long-term agreement with Iran, which had submitted a 10-point plan that he said was "workable."

But Iran publicly released points that took maximalist positions, including lifting long-standing US sanctions, guaranteeing its own "dominion" over the Strait of Hormuz and removing US forces from the region.

Crucially, it also said its plan would also require Washington to accept its uranium enrichment programme.

Trump has alleged that Iran was near building an atomic bomb, an assertion not backed by the UN nuclear watchdog and most observers.

Trump insisted that the nuclear material would be covered by any peace deal.

"That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled," Trump told AFP, without giving any specifics about what would happen to the uranium.

Trump would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to all power plants and bridges across the country of 90 million people if the deal fell apart.

"You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.

Trump had made threats shocking even by his own standards when he warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

- Heavy strikes before deadline -

The United States and Israel struck key infrastructure before Trump's deadline, with Netanyahu saying attacks hit railways and bridges allegedly used by the Revolutionary Guards.

The Israeli military also offered a rare statement of regret after it acknowledged damaging a synagogue in Tehran, saying it had been targeting a senior Iranian commander.

Iran, run by Shia Muslim clerics, is home to around 100 synagogues for its historic Jewish minority.

Infrastructure attacks reported by Iranian authorities Tuesday included a US-Israeli strike on a bridge outside the city of Qom and another on a rail bridge in central Iran that killed two people.

Iran has retaliated with weeks of drone and missile attacks on Gulf Arab states, citing their role as hubs for US troops.

The attacks have shattered the monarchies' hard-fought reputation for safety and stability.

Qatar said early Wednesday that four people were hurt by falling missile debris, including a child. AFP reporters also heard explosions in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they responded to missile threats.

Two civilians, one of them an eight-year-old child, were killed in Baghdad when a projectile crashed into their home, police told AFP.

- 'Terrified' -

Iranian university student Metanat, 27, whose classmate was killed two weeks ago in an attack, told AFP before Trump's suspension of the bombing she felt "terrified and so should everyone else in the country."

State media published photos purporting to show groups of Iranians forming human chains to protect power plants.

The show of patriotism in the face of attacks came several months after Iran's cleric-run government cracked down violently on mass protests, with rights groups reporting thousands of deaths.

A peace agreement would leave in place the Islamic republic despite hopes by Israel and the United States of toppling it.

The United States and Israel said that they attacked Iran to degrade its military capacity. 

AFP

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