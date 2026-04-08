Iran 10-point plan says US must accept uranium enrichment, lift all sanctions

Tehran said Wednesday its 10-point plan for securing an end to the war with the United States would require Washington to accept its uranium enrichment program and the lifting of all sanctions.

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The Islamic republic claimed victory and said in a statement, released alongside a list of the 10 points published by state media, that the plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions."

Other key demands in the blueprint, offered through mediators in Pakistan, include US military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a UN Security Council resolution making any deal binding.

"It is to be noted that the adoption of such a resolution shall render all these agreements binding under international law and shall constitute a significant diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation," the country's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

Crucially, the plan also calls for expanded Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil that has been effectively blocked to maritime traffic since the start of the five-week conflict.

The announcement came after Pakistan made a last-minute proposal to avert massive US attacks on Iran, with Trump warning a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless a deal was agreed.

But the US president announced around 90 minutes before an 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) deadline that Washington had received the plan and that it looked like a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

AFP