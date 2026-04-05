logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

On Easter, Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest

WORLD
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Pope Leo XIV gives a thumbs-up from the popemobile as he leaves after delivering his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Reuters)
Pope Leo XIV gives a thumbs-up from the popemobile as he leaves after delivering his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Reuters)

Pope Leo urged global leaders in his Easter message on Sunday to end the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest or domination.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, lamented in a special message to the thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square that people "are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent".

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!" the first U.S. pope exhorted. "Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!"

Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing. It was unusually brief and direct.

The pope said that the story of Easter, when the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, shows that Christ was "entirely nonviolent".

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," Leo urged.

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been forcefully decrying the world's violent conflicts in recent weeks and ramping up his criticism of the Iran war.

In a sermon for the Easter vigil on Saturday night, he urged people not to feel numbed by the scope of the conflicts raging across the world but to work for peace.

The pope made a rare direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump ​on ⁠Tuesday, urging him to find an "off-ramp" to end the Iran war.

In his address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday to the Square below, decorated with thousands of brightly coloured flowers for the holiday, Leo offered brief Easter greetings in ten languages, including Latin, Arabic and Chinese.

The pope also announced he would return to the Basilica on April 11 to host a prayer vigil for peace.

(Reuters)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cambodia unveils world's first statue of landmine-detecting rat Magawa
WORLD
2 hours ago
Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Lebanon president calls for Israel talks to prevent Gaza-style destruction
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump aides argue Iranian infrastructure is fair game, WSJ reports
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran parliament speaker warns Trump 'whole region going to burn'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump pauses after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'
WORLD
12 hours ago
Iran strikes hit energy infrastructure across Gulf states
WORLD
15 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
17 hours ago
File Photo
Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline as search continues for missing US airman
WORLD
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.