logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Dread': coral scientists fear bleaching El Nino could bring

WORLD
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Coral reefs bleach in the Great Barrier Reef as scientists conduct in-water monitoring during marine heat in Martin Reef, March 15, 2024, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on April 12, 2024. Australian Institute of Marine Science/Veronique Mocellin/ Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Coral reefs bleach in the Great Barrier Reef as scientists conduct in-water monitoring during marine heat in Martin Reef, March 15, 2024, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on April 12, 2024. Australian Institute of Marine Science/Veronique Mocellin/ Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The arrival of a potentially powerful El Nino weather system this year could devastate coral reefs around the world already weakened by back-to-back rounds of bleaching, scientists warn.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Forecasters are increasingly convinced that this year will see a return of the weather phenomenon, and that it could be exceptionally strong.

El Nino, which occurs around every two to seven years, shifts normal weather patterns on land, bringing drought to some places and heavy rains elsewhere.

It is associated with warmer seawater and, in some places, reduced cloud cover, both of which are bad news for global coral reefs.

"Every global coral bleaching event has been during an El Nino year," said Clint Oakley, a coral scientist at Victoria University of Wellington.

He described feeling "dread, although not surprise", at the prospect of a strong El Nino, which could prove "serious and devastating for many reefs around the world".

Coral's survival depends on a special relationship with a kind of algae.

The algae reside in the structure built by corals, and in return produce nutrients for their host by photosynthesis.

But for reasons that still elude scientists, this arrangement falls apart when seawater warms too much and the algae leave or are expelled.

The algae provide coral's characteristic colours, and their departure leaves behind a ghostly white structure that is gradually starving.

 

- 'Functionally extinct' -

 

If the waters cool quickly enough, the coral can survive on food stores until algae resume residence.

But even if that happens, it will be malnourished, vulnerable to infection and less able to devote the energy needed for reproduction.

"And if it takes too long for the waters to cool down, or if the heat is too extreme, then they will essentially starve and they'll die," explained Jen Matthews, a coral scientist at University of Technology Sydney.

Periodic, localised bleaching is a natural and even healthy process for reefs.

The problem is repeated mass bleaching, which has become the norm with rising sea temperatures caused by climate change.

"If you're being bleached before you've even recovered and been able to produce juveniles again, then that's only a downwards trajectory from there," said Oakley.

The last global mass bleaching event was declared in 2024.

In the Caribbean, some types of coral are now "functionally extinct", while Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- the only living creature visible from space -- lost between 15 and 40 percent of its coral cover in different locations between 2024 and 2025.

A super El Nino would push sea temperatures up, from a baseline that is already often too warm for corals.

"The average sea temperature for the last few years is the same as what it was at the peak of the 1998 global bleaching event," said Oakley.

 

- 'Just buying time' -

 

There are some corals globally that have proven resilient to warmer waters, but they cannot make up for the losses caused by rounds of bleaching.

Scientists are also experimenting with techniques ranging from nutritional gel to feed corals to shading techniques and genetic engineering to protect reefs.

"There's a lot of really important and innovative management strategies out there," Matthews said, "but they're all just buying time."

There are still uncertainties about El Nino's arrival and impacts, and scientists caution that forecasts should be interpreted with that in mind.

"An El Nino is likely, but the strength and duration are still uncertain," said Kimberley Reid, a research fellow in atmospheric sciences at the University of Melbourne.

"El Nino is one piece of the puzzle that affects the weather at a certain location, but there are other factors like local ocean temperatures and winds across the Indian Ocean," she added.

Even without an El Nino, the long-term prospects look dire for coral.

Up to 50 percent of the world's coral has been lost in recent decades, diminishing ecosystems that provide nurseries for fish that feed the world, and protect coastlines from storm surges.

It is a sobering reality, said Matthews.

"If we don't get our act together on climate change, then all we're doing is buying time until our reefs, as we know them, disappear."

AFP

DreadcoralscientistsfearbleachingEl Nino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Scientist of the Malbran institute, members of Health Minister of Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego and members of National Park Administration walk towards the forest to place mouse traps near Ushuaia, Argentina on May 18, 2026.
Argentine scientists lay first traps in hantavirus hunt
WORLD
19-05-2026 11:08 HKT
A worker cultivates rice plants at a farm in Bangkok, Thailand, August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
From surplus to strain: world rice supply threatened by Iran war, El Nino
WORLD
30-04-2026 16:44 HKT
A view of cracked ground at a dam, as Zimbabwe is experiencing an El Nino-induced drought, in Mudzi, Zimbabwe July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
WORLD
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
A view of Lebanese Middle East Airlines airplanes on the tarmac at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, amid flight cancellations and escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Airline pilots fear retribution over refusing to fly in Middle East, aviators' group says
WORLD
10-04-2026 14:33 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Artemis II crew members Mission Specialist Christina Koch (top L), Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen (bottom L), Commander Reid Wiseman (bottom R), and Pilot Victor Glover (top R) using eclipse viewers to protect their eyes at key moments during the solar eclipse they experienced during their lunar flyby, on April 6, 2026.
'Screams of delight': Artemis crew flying home to thrilled NASA scientists
WORLD
08-04-2026 10:49 HKT
(Left) Titouan Bernicot is pictured showing Sylvia Earle what he and the team have created. (Right) Coral hanging in the underwater nursery in Thailand.
Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative brings together two ocean collectives for a better future 
NEWS
01-04-2026 23:56 HKT
Benjamin Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at City University (Photo: Kaho Ho)
El Nino: a 'silent killer' that drains trillions
NEWS
16-02-2026 07:00 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Baboons preen each other at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris, France, October 23, 1995. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon/File Photo
Baboon siblings get jealous just like human kids: scientists
WORLD
11-02-2026 14:32 HKT
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP Children look on from a shelter in the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip on December 22, 2025.
Trapped under Israeli bombardment, Gazans fear the 'new border'
WORLD
23-12-2025 15:58 HKT
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP This photo taken on October 8, 2025, shows bed bugs and their waste inside an enclosure at a laboratory of the Science University of Malaysia (USM) in George Town, on Penang island.
Malaysian scientists recruit bed bugs as crime scene sleuths
WORLD
25-11-2025 15:24 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
NEWS
16 hours ago
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
21-05-2026 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.