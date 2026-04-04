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WORLD

Iraq shuts key Shalamcheh trade crossing with Iran after airstrikes

WORLD
04-04-2026 23:21 HKT
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Vehicles drive at the Shalamcha border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Basra, Iraq, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Photo
Vehicles drive at the Shalamcha border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Basra, Iraq, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Photo

Iraq ​closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran ‌after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources said on Saturday, shutting off a vital supply ​artery.

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The crossing serves as one of the ​main routes for imports to Iraq of vegetables ⁠and other food supplies from Iran, traders and ​border officials say. Any prolonged disruption can quickly affect ​supplies to local markets.

The sources said at least five Iraqis were seriously wounded in the strikes, which hit a passenger reception ​area on the Iranian side.

Iraqi police recovered the ​body of a man, while the wounded were taken to ‌hospital, ⁠most in critical condition.

Iraq’s border authorities said they had been notified by Iranian officials that truck and passenger movement would be restored in the coming hours ​once work on ​the transit ⁠and passport systems is completed.

A few hours after the strikes near Shalamcheh, Iraqi ​border authorities also briefly halted movement at ​the ⁠Safwan crossing with Kuwait after reporting explosions on the Kuwaiti side, Iraqi security and border officials said.

The officials ⁠added ​they saw drones hovering overhead ​moments before the blasts.

(Reuters)

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