Iraq shuts key Shalamcheh trade crossing with Iran after airstrikes

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Iraq closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources said on Saturday, shutting off a vital supply artery.
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The crossing serves as one of the main routes for imports to Iraq of vegetables and other food supplies from Iran, traders and border officials say. Any prolonged disruption can quickly affect supplies to local markets.
The sources said at least five Iraqis were seriously wounded in the strikes, which hit a passenger reception area on the Iranian side.
Iraqi police recovered the body of a man, while the wounded were taken to hospital, most in critical condition.
Iraq’s border authorities said they had been notified by Iranian officials that truck and passenger movement would be restored in the coming hours once work on the transit and passport systems is completed.
A few hours after the strikes near Shalamcheh, Iraqi border authorities also briefly halted movement at the Safwan crossing with Kuwait after reporting explosions on the Kuwaiti side, Iraqi security and border officials said.
The officials added they saw drones hovering overhead moments before the blasts.
(Reuters)