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WORLD

World anxious to open Hormuz Strait while Trump and Iran trade threats

WORLD
03-04-2026 02:19 HKT
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Dozens of alarmed countries sought ways to restart vital energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed more aggressive strikes on Iran, pushing oil prices back up with further pain to consumers.

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Trump said operations would be intensified and gave no timeline for ending hostilities, drawing threats of retaliation from Tehran and sending share prices lower.

"We're going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong," Trump said in a Wednesday evening speech.

Trump persisted with his threats on Thursday, saying on Truth Social "IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE" and posting footage of what appeared to be strikes on a bridge in Iran.

Still defiant despite the death of a slew of its leaders, Iran offered a competing vision for future control of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world's oil consumption in normal times but is now virtually closed.

Tehran said it was drafting a protocol with Oman on monitoring ships in the waterway.

"Of course, these requirements will not mean restrictions, but rather to facilitate and ensure safe passage and provide better services to ships that pass through this route," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Ships will need permits and licences in agreement with Iran and Oman, Gharibabadi also told Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Trump said the war could escalate if Iran did not give in to Washington's terms, with strikes on its energy and oil infrastructure possible. He told countries that rely on fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to "just grab it".

However, European and other states have said they will only help secure the strait if there is a ceasefire.

Britain chaired a virtual meeting of some 40 countries to explore ways to restore freedom of navigation, saying the focus was on diplomatic and economic tools.

"It can only be done in consultation with Iran," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Although the meeting ended without any specific agreements, there was a consensus Iran should not be able to introduce transit fees on ships using the waterway and all nations should be able to use it freely, one official said.

IRAN THREATENS TOO

Iran's armed forces responded to Trump with a warning of "more crushing, broader and more destructive" attacks in store.

The war will continue until the "permanent regret and surrender" of Iran's enemies, said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, in a statement carried by Iranian media.

Iran's Fars news agency later listed several bridges in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Jordan as potential targets for Iranian military operations after one of its own bridges was hit by air strikes. The Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted an Amazon cloud computing centre in Bahrain.

There are fears the conflict may leave Iran with a stranglehold over Middle East energy supplies now that it has shown that it can block the Strait of Hormuz by targeting oil tankers and attacking Gulf countries hosting U.S. troops.

Gulf states say they reserve the right to self-defence but have refrained from responding militarily to repeated Iranian attacks over the past month, seeking to avoid escalation into a far more devastating all-out Middle East war.

Iran's parliament was reviewing a bill that would formalise the blocking of vessels from hostile countries passing through the strait and the charging of tolls for others wishing to pass, spokesperson Abbas Goodarzi said.

'WHEN OVER?'

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel began air strikes on Iran, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and the Gulf states, while opening a new front in Lebanon.

Iran said several people were likely injured when a bridge linking Tehran and the western city of Karaj was hit by air strikes. Some of its largest steel producers and Tehran's Pasteur Institute of Iran medical research centre had sustained serious damage in the conflict, it said.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted U.S.-linked steel and aluminium facilities in Gulf states and would step up such attacks if Iranian industries were hit again.

Sirens and the booms from interceptors rang out over Jerusalem after the Israeli military said it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israel.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis first claimed an attack on Israel at the end of March, as the conflict with Iran has expanded across the region.

Fuel shortages have already caused economic strains across Asia and are expected to bite in Europe soon, while a report by two U.N. agencies warned a sharp economic slowdown could spark a cost of living crisis in Africa.

Benchmark Brent crude prices LCOc1jumped by about 7% to around $108 per barrel, U.S. bond yields spiked, and global equity markets gave back gains.

"The key question in all investors' minds is 'When is this going to be over?'" said Russel Chesler, Head of Investments and Capital Markets at VanEck Australia.

Reuters

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