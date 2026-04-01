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WORLD

Trump will personally go to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship case

WORLD
01-04-2026 12:30 HKT
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U.S. President Donald Trump attends to sign an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump attends to sign an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Donald Trump will personally go to the Supreme Court on Wednesday to attend oral arguments for a case regarding birthright citizenship.

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"I think so," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he will go to the court. Late on Tuesday, the White House said Trump will attend Supreme Court oral arguments at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday over the legality of Trump's directive to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States, a contentious part of his efforts to curb immigration and a step that would alter how a 19th-century constitutional provision has long been understood. 

The Republican president's directive, issued in January 2025 on his first day back in office as part of a sweeping crackdown on immigration, carried through on threats Trump had made for years to try to restrict birthright citizenship.

"I love a few of them, I don't like some others," Trump said on Tuesday about Supreme Court justices, while being critical of appointments by Democratic former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

A lower court blocked Trump's executive order that told U.S. agencies not to recognize the citizenship of children born in the U.S. if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, also called a "green card" holder.

That court ruled that Trump's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and a federal law codifying birthright citizenship rights in a class-action lawsuit by parents and children whose citizenship is threatened by the directive.

Trump has pursued an aggressive and hardline immigration crackdown since returning to the White House in early 2025.

Rights advocates have said the crackdown has created a fearful environment, particularly for minorities, and violates free speech and due process rights. Trump has cast his actions as aiming to improve domestic security and curb illegal immigration. 

Reuters

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