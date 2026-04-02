Trump administration readies new tariffs on select drugmakers, Bloomberg News reports

The Trump administration is set to ​announce tariffs as soon as Thursday ‌on drugmakers that have not struck deals guaranteeing low prices in the US, Bloomberg News ​reported on Wednesday, citing people ​familiar with the plan.

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The White House ⁠did not immediately respond to Reuters' ​request for comment.

The Trump administration has been ​considering a 100 percent tariff on imported branded and patented medicines, prompting global drugmakers to ramp up ​US manufacturing and stockpile inventory.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca have ​secured multi-year tariff exemptions through pricing deals and commitments ‌to ⁠the new TrumpRx.gov platform. Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and Merck have pledged billions to expand US operations to avoid penalties.

Companies that ​do not ​have ⁠agreements and are not in negotiations with the administration will ​be subject to 100 percent tariffs, ​the ⁠report said.

The plans are not final and could still change, and there could ⁠also ​be exemptions for some ​medicines and disease categories, it said.



Reuters