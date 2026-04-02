Trump administration readies new tariffs on select drugmakers, Bloomberg News reports

The Trump administration is set to announce tariffs as soon as Thursday on drugmakers that have not struck deals guaranteeing low prices in the US, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan.
The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The Trump administration has been considering a 100 percent tariff on imported branded and patented medicines, prompting global drugmakers to ramp up US manufacturing and stockpile inventory.
Pfizer and AstraZeneca have secured multi-year tariff exemptions through pricing deals and commitments to the new TrumpRx.gov platform. Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and Merck have pledged billions to expand US operations to avoid penalties.
Companies that do not have agreements and are not in negotiations with the administration will be subject to 100 percent tariffs, the report said.
The plans are not final and could still change, and there could also be exemptions for some medicines and disease categories, it said.
Reuters