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WORLD

Bear hunt continues as Japanese city shuts schools for second day

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows a wild bear running past bystanders in a residential area in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, June 7, 2026. ORION STREET MALL PROMOTION ASSOCIATION/Handout via REUTERS
A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows a wild bear running past bystanders in a residential area in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, June 7, 2026. ORION STREET MALL PROMOTION ASSOCIATION/Handout via REUTERS

The hunt for a black bear spotted more than a dozen times in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya continued on Tuesday as all 94 municipal primary and middle schools were closed for a second straight day.

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The adult bear, with an estimated weight of about 100 kg (220 lbs), was last seen early on Tuesday morning some 700 metres (765 yards) from a university campus, according to the city. The same bear is believed to have been seen on Saturday evening in the first-ever ursine sighting in the city about 100 km (60 miles) north of Tokyo.

Bear attacks, including in urban areas, have increased in Japan, prompting the government to set up a task force this year to reduce casualties. In the 2025 fiscal year, the country reported a record 238 victims, including 13 deaths, according to the environment ministry.

Asiatic black bears are listed as a vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a decline in hunting.

An Utsunomiya city official said a group including municipal and prefectural staff, the fire department and members of the hunters' association were continuing to search for the bear. Depending on where the animal is found, they will decide whether to tranquilise, shoot, or trap it for release, the official said.

Experts say climate change has reduced harvests of bears' natural food like acorns and beechnuts, while the depopulation of rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.

Reuters

Bear huntJapanschools shutsecond day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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