Egypt says only Trump can stop war, warns oil could top $200

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Pakistan hosts Saudi, Turkey, Egypt for talks on Mideast war
29-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Millions angry with Trump expected to fill American streets
28-03-2026 19:57 HKT
Trump says US may not be there for NATO if needed
28-03-2026 17:36 HKT
US envoy predicts Iran talks as war enters second month
28-03-2026 16:31 HKT
One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump
28-03-2026 14:37 HKT
How many people have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran?
28-03-2026 14:17 HKT
Rubio says Iran war to last 'weeks not months,' no US ground troops needed
28-03-2026 12:44 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT