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WORLD

Israel took Iran's Araqchi, Qalibaf off hit list on Pakistan request, Pakistani source says

WORLD
26 mins ago
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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf off its hit list after Pakistan requested that Washington not target them, a Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

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"The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out, we told the U.S. if they are also eliminated then there is no one else to talk to, hence the U.S. asked the Israelis to back off," the source said.

Pakistan's military and foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two top Iranian officials had been temporarily removed from Israel's list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks. The two officials have been removed from the list for up to four or five days, the Journal said, citing U.S. officials, but did not mention any Pakistani role in it. 

Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are playing the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington to end the Iran war.

Islamabad has maintained direct contact with both Washington and Tehran at a time when such channels are frozen for most other countries. Islamabad has also been seen as a likely venue if peace talks are held.

Iran is reviewing a 15-point proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, sent through Pakistan, to end the war. The proposal calls for removing Iran's stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile program and cutting off funding for regional allies, according to Israeli cabinet sources familiar with the plan.

Trump has said Iran is desperate to make a deal, while Araqchi said Tehran was reviewing the U.S. proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict. 

Reuters

IsraelIranAraqchiQalibafhit listrequestPakistan

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