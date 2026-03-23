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WORLD

UK authorities revise meningitis outbreak cases to 29

WORLD
35 mins ago
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Students wearing face masks queue up to get vaccinated at the University of Kent in Canterbury, south-east England on March 18, 2026, following an outbreak of meningitis. (Reuters)
Students wearing face masks queue up to get vaccinated at the University of Kent in Canterbury, south-east England on March 18, 2026, following an outbreak of meningitis. (Reuters)
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