logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

In Seoul square of protest and history, BTS fans welcome grand comeback

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on March 10, 2026 shows traditional Korean artist Sung Young-rok, a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, posing in front of the stairs displayed with the BTS logo during an interview with AFP at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on March 10, 2026 shows traditional Korean artist Sung Young-rok, a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, posing in front of the stairs displayed with the BTS logo during an interview with AFP at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
In Seoul squareprotesthistoryBTSfansgrand comeback

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. This picture taken on March 16, 2026 shows pedestrians passing a road closure notice for a comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
BTS light stick prices surge ahead of comeback concert
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP People stand in front of billboards promoting a comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 17, 2026.
BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig
WORLD
17-03-2026 15:46 HKT
Taiwan players bow as they celebrate their victory after the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C game between Taiwan and Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Thousands of Taiwan fans turn Tokyo blue at World Baseball Classic
CHINA
07-03-2026 15:01 HKT
FILE - A mobile screen is reflected on a fan's sunglasses as she plays "Pokemon Go" in Hong Kong, on July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
30 years after Pokemon's release, fans are still trying to collect them all
WORLD
27-02-2026 15:09 HKT
Members of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) attend the first of a three-day anti-corruption protest at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Noel Celis/file
Filipinos protest corruption on anniversary of Marcos's ouster
WORLD
25-02-2026 20:54 HKT
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
WORLD
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Netflix to livestream BTS comeback concert in K-pop mega event
WORLD
03-02-2026 12:35 HKT
Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP A musician blows into a trumpet as people gather for a candlelight vigil where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was fatally shot by immigration agents last week, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28, 2026.
As US tensions churn, new generation of protest singers meet the moment
WORLD
29-01-2026 12:20 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Pedestrians walk along the stairs displayed with the BTS logo and release date of BTS' 2026 album at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on January 14, 2026.
'Come more often!' Mexico leader urges K-pop stars BTS on sold-out tour
WORLD
27-01-2026 13:11 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP 'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
WORLD
22-01-2026 21:01 HKT
CityUHK named world's most international university for third straight year
EDUCATION
18-03-2026 04:52 HKT
Hong Kong dollar hits seven-month low on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump to end war after three core objectives, sees regime change as 'bonus'
WORLD
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.