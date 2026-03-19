In Seoul square of protest and history, BTS fans welcome grand comeback

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BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig
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Thousands of Taiwan fans turn Tokyo blue at World Baseball Classic
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30 years after Pokemon's release, fans are still trying to collect them all
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Filipinos protest corruption on anniversary of Marcos's ouster
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Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
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Netflix to livestream BTS comeback concert in K-pop mega event
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As US tensions churn, new generation of protest singers meet the moment
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'Come more often!' Mexico leader urges K-pop stars BTS on sold-out tour
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'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
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