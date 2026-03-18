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Trespasser caught in viral hippo Moo Deng's Thai zoo pen

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP. Moo Deng (R), a 1-year-old female pygmy hippo who became a viral internet sensation, eats birthday cake with her mother at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on July 10, 2025.
Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP. Moo Deng (R), a 1-year-old female pygmy hippo who became a viral internet sensation, eats birthday cake with her mother at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on July 10, 2025.
TrespasserhippoMoo DengThailandzoopen

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