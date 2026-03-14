Iranian leaders determined to prove Islamic republic's staying power

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US officials warn of Iranian threat to the US ahead of nuclear talks
26-02-2026 09:20 HKT
US shoots down Iranian drone approaching aircraft carrier, official says
04-02-2026 03:13 HKT
Hegseth tells Trump Pentagon is prepared on Iran
30-01-2026 05:48 HKT
Trump, Tehran vow war in response to assassination threats
21-01-2026 15:03 HKT
In 'big trouble'? The factors determining Iran's future
13-01-2026 14:16 HKT
US imposes sanctions on China refinery, others for Iran oil purchases
10-10-2025 12:52 HKT
Iran approves plan to slash four zeros from currency
05-10-2025 15:42 HKT
What is 'snapback'? European nations' Iran sanctions move explained
27-09-2025 20:30 HKT
Drone strike sets Dubai Creek Harbour tower ablaze amid Iran conflict
13-03-2026 04:48 HKT
29-year-old PolyU PhD student dies after collapsing at canteen
13-03-2026 16:47 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT