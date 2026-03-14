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Iranian leaders determined to prove Islamic republic's staying power

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by - / AFP. Smoke rises following a drone attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on March 14, 2026.
Photo by - / AFP. Smoke rises following a drone attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on March 14, 2026.
Iranian leadersiranIslamic republicstaying power

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