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WORLD RACING

Asfoora returns to York to defend Nunthorpe Stakes crown

WORLD RACING
6 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes during Royal Ascot in 2024. Reuters
Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes during Royal Ascot in 2024. Reuters

Asfoora's European farewell has been extended to the scene of one of her greatest victories, with the Australian mare confirmed to defend her Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes crown at York on Friday.

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Henry Dwyer's sprinter earned another trip to the Knavesmire with a close fourth in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood, a performance strong enough to delay her return to Australia for the breeding season.

Asfoora defeated Ain't Nobody in last year's Nunthorpe before adding the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, but she has not won since that October success.

The challenge looks deeper this time.

Wesley Ward's Bacio has lost only once in five starts and arrives after giving the American trainer his first Royal Ascot winner since 2021 in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap in June.

The three-year-old steps into Group 1 company for the first time and will again be ridden by Juan Hernandez after Ward unsuccessfully tried to tempt Frankie Dettori out of retirement for the mount.

France is represented by Rayevka, who has been freshened since finishing a head second to Mission Central in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mission Central also takes his place for Aidan O'Brien, while Goodwood's King George Stakes quinella American Affair and Rumstar bring more recent five-furlong form.

One of the most intriguing runners comes from the other end of the age scale.

Two-year-old filly Pershaada earned her place by winning the Group 2 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and receives a substantial weight allowance as she attempts to become just the second juvenile winner of the Nunthorpe since Lyric Fantasy in 1992.

Starlust adds another established Group 1 sprinting line, having won last year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, while Oisin Murphy takes the ride on Asfoora.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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