Nepal 'addicted' to the trade in its own people

Read More
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods
13-02-2026 12:07 HKT
US-China trade detente fuels mothballing of key China tech curbs
12-02-2026 21:43 HKT
China's Li inspects rare earth facilities, hints at leverage in US rivalry
11-02-2026 10:52 HKT
US trade deficit widens by the most in nearly 34 years in November
29-01-2026 22:45 HKT
China calls on Finland to caution EU on trade restrictions
26-01-2026 21:49 HKT
China says it never pursued trade surplus, vows to expand imports
20-01-2026 22:17 HKT
China-North Korea trade recovers to near pre-pandemic levels
20-01-2026 17:35 HKT
US producer prices increase moderately in November
14-01-2026 22:19 HKT
EU assembly weighs freezing US trade deal over Trump's Greenland threats
14-01-2026 21:25 HKT