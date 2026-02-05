logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Australian police charge man after finding 23,000 child abuse images

WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Australian police stand at the site of a siege at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS
Australian police stand at the site of a siege at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS
Australiapolicemanchild abuseimages

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Peter Mandelson, who was at the time British Ambassador to the United States, walks on the day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting, in London, Britain, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
UK police launch investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 09:49 HKT
A lifeguard patrols North Steyne beach as beaches are closed after recent shark attacks, in Sydney, Australia, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
Teen swims four hours to save family lost at sea off Australia
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 17:18 HKT
Snapchat says teens may be skirting a social media ban in Australia. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP
Snapchat blocks 415,000 underage accounts in Australia
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 20:07 HKT
Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP A protester holds a US flag high on a road near the entrance to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 30, 2026.
US Justice Dept releases documents, images, videos from Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 14:17 HKT
Interim CEO of Coupang's South Korean business Harold Rogers speaks before the media upon his arrival to attend police's questioning over a massive leak of local customer data at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean police to question interim CEO of Coupang in data breach probe
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 18:50 HKT
An illustration picture shows a coffee cup and roasted coffee beans in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Illustration/File Photo
Vietnam police seize tons of fake coffee products made from soybeans
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 13:36 HKT
Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China's ambassador warns Australia on buyback of key port
CHINA NEWS
29-01-2026 11:24 HKT
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun makes a public apology over the breach of personal information from 33.7 million customer accounts through unauthorized data access, at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea police conducting search and seizure at Coupang, Yonhap reports
WORLD NEWS
29-01-2026 09:35 HKT
Hamas police officers stand guard, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, October 11, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas seeks role for its police in Gaza ahead of disarmament talks, sources say
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 20:25 HKT
Photo by STEVEN MARKHAM / AFP A general view shows the closed signage of the North Steyne Beach in Sydney on January 19, 2026.
Australian 12-year-old bitten by shark dies
WORLD NEWS
24-01-2026 12:42 HKT
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.