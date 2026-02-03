Teen swims four hours to save family lost at sea off Australia

Read More
China's ambassador warns Australia on buyback of key port
29-01-2026 11:24 HKT
Australian 12-year-old bitten by shark dies
24-01-2026 12:42 HKT
Australia holds day of mourning for Bondi Beach shooting victims
22-01-2026 14:54 HKT
Australia shuts dozens of east coast beaches after shark attacks
20-01-2026 11:32 HKT
CPA Australia names Cyrus Cheung as Greater China president
15-01-2026 17:07 HKT
Australia's hate speech, gun law reforms face free speech concerns
15-01-2026 09:51 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT