The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation

(FILES) (L/R) The crew-12 NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are seen on a TV screen during a press conference for SpaceX Crew-12 Mission at the International Space Station at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Moisés ÁVILA / AFP)