logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US House to vote Tuesday to end shutdown

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Representative Virginia Foxx, Republican from North Carolina, walks on the US Capitol in Washington DC, on February 2, 2026.
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Representative Virginia Foxx, Republican from North Carolina, walks on the US Capitol in Washington DC, on February 2, 2026.
USHousevoteTuesdayendshutdown

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next President of the United States in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. SHAWN THEW/POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Clintons agree to testify in Epstein congressional probe ahead of contempt vote
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
US January employment report will be delayed because of partial government shutdown
MARKET
6 hours ago
A couple walks at the old harbour of Nuuk, Greenland. (Reuters)
Greenland PM seeks 'concrete' results from US talks
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
Vehicles wait in line to refuel at a gas station in Havana on January 30, 2026. (AFP)
US talking deal with 'highest people' in Cuba: Trump
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 11:13 HKT
Citi expects the US Fed to cut the interest rate three times this year
MARKET
02-02-2026 00:00 HKT
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS
Trump says Fed nominee Warsh could garner Democratic support
MARKET
01-02-2026 18:16 HKT
Oil tankers are pictured in Cabimas, south of Lake Maracaibo, Zulia State, Venezuela, on January 31, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says he welcomes Chinese investment in Venezuelan oil
WORLD NEWS
01-02-2026 15:16 HKT
A view of Westwood Blvd in the Little Persia enclave in West Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. (AFP)
Iran says progress made towards US talks despite attack jitters
WORLD NEWS
01-02-2026 13:45 HKT
Luigi Mangione attends an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool/File Photo
US judge blocks death penalty for alleged health CEO killer Mangione
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 17:38 HKT
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP View of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026.
US Senate passes deal expected to shorten shutdown
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 15:24 HKT
Hundreds flock to On King Street Park as cherry blossoms reach full bloom
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 17:05 HKT
HK International Airport clears passengers in under 8 min earns rave reviews
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 19:22 HKT
Hong Kong’s latest ‘angelic’ bus captain charms passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.