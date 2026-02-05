logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Empress's crown dropped in Louvre heist to be fully restored: museum

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by HANDOUT / THE LOUVRE MUSEUM / AFP This handout photograph released on February 4, 2026 shows the crown of Empress Eugenie de Montijo prior to it being damaged during the heist from the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025.
Photo by HANDOUT / THE LOUVRE MUSEUM / AFP This handout photograph released on February 4, 2026 shows the crown of Empress Eugenie de Montijo prior to it being damaged during the heist from the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025.
Empress's crowndroppedLouvreheistfully restoredmuseum

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People queue to enter Le Louvre museum Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
What to know as Louvre tickets are becoming 45% more expensive for many
WORLD NEWS
14-01-2026 17:02 HKT
Robber on loose after $650k luxury watch heist in Tsim Sha Tsui
HONG KONG NEWS
11-01-2026 16:44 HKT
A hole gapes in a wall after thieves drilled into the vault of a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, December 29, 2025, in this image released December 30, 2025, by the police. (Reuters)
Thieves drill into German bank vault and make off with millions
WORLD NEWS
31-12-2025 13:23 HKT
The small crown of Queen Victoria, designed by Prince Albert and crafted by Joseph Kitching, London, 1840–1842, set with sapphires and diamonds in gold and silver is displayed at the exhibition "Dynastic Jewels" organized by The Al Thani Collection at the Hôtel de la Marine museum in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler
More glittering royal jewels displayed while Paris is still uneasy over the Louvre robbery
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 14:09 HKT
France arrests two men, two women over Louvre heist: prosecutor
WORLD NEWS
25-11-2025 22:34 HKT
logo
Social media star and stunt rider Abdoulaye N named Louvre heist key suspect
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 18:40 HKT
Paris, France, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Louvre museum will need years to fix security issues, state auditor finds
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 17:12 HKT
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Giza pyramid complex, in Giza, Egypt, November 1, 2025. (Reuters)
Egypt opens colossal new antiquities museum after two-decade wait
WORLD NEWS
02-11-2025 16:37 HKT
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP This photograph shows the headquarters of the Brigade de Repression du banditisme - BRB (Anti-organized crime squad) and the Direction Regionale de la Police Judiciaire de Paris (Paris Judicial Police) after two suspects were arrested as part of the investigation into the Louvre robbery, in Paris on October 26, 2025.
Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 20:40 HKT
Photo by KHALED DESOUKI / AFP Visitors tour the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza on the southwestern outskirts of the capital Cairo on May 5, 2025.
Five things to know about the Grand Egyptian Museum
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 16:01 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.