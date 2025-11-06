logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Social media star and stunt rider Abdoulaye N named Louvre heist key suspect

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Abdoulaye NLouvreheiststunt

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Paris, France, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Louvre museum will need years to fix security issues, state auditor finds
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP This photograph shows the headquarters of the Brigade de Repression du banditisme - BRB (Anti-organized crime squad) and the Direction Regionale de la Police Judiciaire de Paris (Paris Judicial Police) after two suspects were arrested as part of the investigation into the Louvre robbery, in Paris on October 26, 2025.
Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 20:40 HKT
A security guard stands in front of the Pyramide du Louvre, with the Louvre Museum in the background in Paris on October 22, 2025. (AFP)
Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist: sources
WORLD NEWS
26-10-2025 17:33 HKT
Visitors walk below the glass Pyramid at the Louvre Museum on the day it reopened to the public for the first time since last Sunday's heist, while the Galerie d'Apollon where eight pieces of Napoleon and the Empress's jewelry collection displayed in the gallery were stolen by thieves, remains closed, in Paris, France, October 22, 2025. (Reuters)
Stolen Louvre jewels uninsured: French Ministry of Culture
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 20:13 HKT
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Louvre reopens 3 days after thieves took French crown jewels in daylight heist
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 18:42 HKT
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
Louvre denies tapping Israeli firm in theft probe
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 11:05 HKT
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 10:02 HKT
People queue in the Louvre pyramid courtyard moments before the announcement the museum will remain closed for a second day running after thieves stole crown jewels from the museum in Paris a day earlier, in Paris on October 20, 2025. (AFP)
Tourists upset as Louvre stays shut after jewel heist
WORLD NEWS
20-10-2025 20:47 HKT
Tourists and visitors walk in front of the Louvre Museum next to French police officers (C) after the museum was closed following a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025. (AFP)
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: sources
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 21:33 HKT
Visitors walk under the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 23, 2025. (AFP)
Chainsaw-wielding robbers strike Louvre in daring jewel heist as the world’s most visited museum shuts
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 17:54 HKT
Indian man jailed for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK may welcome another typhoon with increased rainfall
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 14:10 HKT
Hong Kong residents applaud new facial recognition system at mainland border crossings
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 19:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.