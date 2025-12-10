More glittering royal jewels displayed while Paris is still uneasy over the Louvre robbery

The small crown of Queen Victoria, designed by Prince Albert and crafted by Joseph Kitching, London, 1840–1842, set with sapphires and diamonds in gold and silver is displayed at the exhibition "Dynastic Jewels" organized by The Al Thani Collection at the Hôtel de la Marine museum in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler