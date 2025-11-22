logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive

WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
File - Event Participants celebrate during Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 14, 2022 // Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool - Reuters
File - Event Participants celebrate during Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 14, 2022 // Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool - Reuters
UKmilitaryEsportsgamescyber skillsdrive

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cash seized by Britain's National Crime Agency as part of Operation Destabilise is seen in this undated handout photo. National Crime Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 10:01 HKT
U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington is pictured during Freedom Edge trilateral exercise among United States, Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea, south of the Korean peninsula and west of Japan's main islands November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Chinese research ships, US military active in north Pacific, monitor shows
CHINA NEWS
20-11-2025 17:50 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
English youngsters turn to AI for advice: survey
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 13:43 HKT
UK govt defends plan to limit refugee status
WORLD NEWS
17-11-2025 14:12 HKT
File Photo
Japanese divided on military response to China over Taiwan, Kyodo poll shows
CHINA NEWS
16-11-2025 16:41 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 14, 2025. (Reuters)
UK's Starmer, Reeves ditch budget plan to increase income tax rates, FT reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14-11-2025 11:16 HKT
Members of emergency services inspect the area at the site of the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijani border, in Sighnaghi municipality, Georgia, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Turkey: too early to say what caused deadly military plane crash
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 21:04 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP People use the entrance to the offices of British broadcaster BBC in London in the late afternoon on November 11, 2025.
UK PM says BBC should 'correct errors' as Trump mulls lawsuit
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 09:11 HKT
British Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaks to the media as he walks outside a television studios in London, Britain, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK health secretary denies leadership plot against PM Starmer
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 18:06 HKT
Chinese woman jailed over UK's largest cryptocurrency money laundering case involving £5.5 billion
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 01:43 HKT
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
8 South Asian men charged over fake overseas licenses; two plead guilty
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 14:59 HKT
David Chan has devoted himself to the arts for 50 years.
HK artist's ice painting stuns the international art world
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 08:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.