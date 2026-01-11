logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

No way back: HKer voices profound regret over migrating to UK

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
migrantUK

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
UK home prices seen hitting new highs in 2026 on rate cuts
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
06-01-2026 11:26 HKT
Leandro Cristovao, 36, from Angola, warehouse worker at Natures Choice poses at New Covent Garden Market in London on November 11, 2025. (AFP)
'We are ghosts': Britain's migrant night workers
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 21:16 HKT
National flags of England, Great Britain and Scotland are blown by strong winds as storm named Bram approaches New Brighton, Britain, December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms
CHINA NEWS
19-12-2025 15:49 HKT
The defendant named by the office of Russia's Prosecutor General as Hayden Davies, a 30-year-old British citizen convicted of being a paid mercenary fighting for Ukraine against the Russian army amid the military conflict, attends a court hearing in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine, in this still image from video released December 18, 2025. Russian Prosecutor General's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 19:26 HKT
UK warns dual nationals may not receive consular help in HK
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 16:09 HKT
China's Jiangxi Copper sweetens bid for UK-listed SolGold to 842 million pounds
MARKET
12-12-2025 21:40 HKT
Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP Badung's police chief Arif Batubara speaks to journalists during a press conference regarding British adult content creator Tia Billinger, known as 'Bonnie Blue', at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on December 11, 2025.
British porn star faces Bali deportation after studio raid
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 16:50 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Shell sued in UK over 2021 Philippines typhoon: NGOs
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 10:00 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Beijing protests 'political' UK sanctions on Chinese cyber firms
CHINA NEWS
10-12-2025 17:22 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Angus beef cattle react during a muster at Coombing Park farm in Carcoar, Australia, April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
UK stadiums swap beef burgers for wild venison to cut carbon emissions
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 16:49 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 13:49 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.