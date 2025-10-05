French PM under pressure to put together cabinet

Read More
New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters' demands to 'end corruption'
14-09-2025 15:22 HKT
Nepal army bids to restore order after deadly protests oust PM
10-09-2025 14:31 HKT
France set for disruption as new PM takes office
10-09-2025 12:31 HKT
France's Macron names loyalist Lecornu as new prime minister
10-09-2025 06:53 HKT
Thai cannabis-championing tycoon takes office as PM
07-09-2025 14:04 HKT
French plan to recognise Palestinian state draws fire from Israel, US
25-07-2025 14:03 HKT
Japan PM hangs on after election debacle
21-07-2025 10:59 HKT
French PM proposes cutting national holidays to cut debt
16-07-2025 19:39 HKT
HKO to assess need for T8 Signal as Matmo nears HK tmr
04-10-2025 21:35 HKT