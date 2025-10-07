Macron's dilemma: What next for France after PM resigns?

Read More
French PM under pressure to put together cabinet
05-10-2025 21:43 HKT
Macron says Trump should stop Gaza war if he wants Nobel peace prize
24-09-2025 11:25 HKT
Mass rallies, disruptions in France on day of anger against Macron
19-09-2025 10:49 HKT
Why is France recognising Palestinian statehood and who else has?
25-07-2025 18:39 HKT
French plan to recognise Palestinian state draws fire from Israel, US
25-07-2025 14:03 HKT
Thai veteran politician set for single day as acting PM
02-07-2025 11:47 HKT
Macron navigates rocky path to recognising Palestinian state
28-05-2025 16:18 HKT
Tragic Mid-Autumn crash in Tai Po claims one life
06-10-2025 17:07 HKT