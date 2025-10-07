Macron gives outgoing French PM final chance to salvage government

French centrist party Renaissance's General Secretary Gabriel Attal looks on ahead of an interview on the set of daily news broadcast "Le 20H" of French television channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on October 6, 2025. France's new prime minister resigned on October 6, 2025 after less than a month in office, sinking the country further into a political crisis and piling pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to find a way out of the deadlock. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)