Japan PM Takaichi creates new economic growth panel, gears up proactive investments

Hegseth to meet Japan counterpart Wednesday as Tokyo bolsters defence
29-10-2025 13:44 HKT
Trump's 'hot truck' becomes symbol of Japan trade talks
28-10-2025 20:32 HKT
What's on the agenda for US-Japan talks?
28-10-2025 12:57 HKT
Young bodybuilders lift Japan's ailing care sector
24-10-2025 17:09 HKT
Nuclear power at heart of new Japan PM's energy policy
22-10-2025 18:38 HKT
Rare woman yakuza on path to redemption in Japan
22-10-2025 17:55 HKT
Japan's new leader to woo Trump with promises on pickups and soybeans
22-10-2025 17:29 HKT
Yen climbs as gold plunge triggers market volatility
22-10-2025 10:15 HKT
Japanese man jailed after rare public accusation of rape
21-10-2025 22:31 HKT