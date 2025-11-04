logo
Japan PM Takaichi creates new economic growth panel, gears up proactive investments

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Takaichi Sanae . REUTERS
Takaichi Sanae . REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hegseth to meet Japan counterpart Wednesday as Tokyo bolsters defence
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 13:44 HKT
A Ford F-150 truck is displayed at the Dearborn Truck Plant, April 11, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Trump's 'hot truck' becomes symbol of Japan trade talks
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 20:32 HKT
President Donald Trump, left, is escorted by Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a meeting with families of Japanese abductees by North Korea at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Trump praises Japan's new prime minister, saying US is an 'ally at the strongest level'
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 15:35 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attend a bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
What's on the agenda for US-Japan talks?
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 12:57 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP
Young bodybuilders lift Japan's ailing care sector
WORLD NEWS
24-10-2025 17:09 HKT
Japan's newly-appointed Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Nuclear power at heart of new Japan PM's energy policy
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 18:38 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP In this photograph taken on September 28, 2025, retired yakuza Mako Nishimura poses during an interview with AFP at her residence in Gifu.
Rare woman yakuza on path to redemption in Japan
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 17:55 HKT
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's new leader to woo Trump with promises on pickups and soybeans
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 17:29 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen climbs as gold plunge triggers market volatility
MARKET
22-10-2025 10:15 HKT
Photo by NATSUKO FUKUE / AFP. Riho Fukuyama (C) and her husband Yoshiki Fukuyama (C-L) speak to the media with their lawyer (R) outside the Toyama District Court in Toyama city on October 21, 2025.
Japanese man jailed after rare public accusation of rape
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 22:31 HKT
(Video) Lovers’ lounge fight spills onto tarmac, delays HK Express flight
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
Fast-tracked: China unveils 10 new measures to ease cross-border travel
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
