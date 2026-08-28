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WELLNESS

Kitchen towels are not all-purpose: 8 things to never clean with kitchen towels

WELLNESS
45 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Using paper towels for quick cleaning is convenient, but experts warn that 8 common household items should never be wiped with paper towels. They can leave scratches, dust, or lint, damaging delicate surfaces.

8 Paper Towel Cleaning Traps – Wiping Blinds or TVs Can Scratch and Attract Dust

According to Southern Living, paper towels are a household staple—convenient, disposable, and great for quick cleanups. Whether wiping kitchen counters, cleaning bathrooms, or mopping up spills, they seem versatile. However, on certain sensitive surfaces, paper towels can do more harm than good. They can leave lint, scratch delicate finishes, and make things look worse. Michael Bogoyavlenskiy, CEO of Cleaning Express, notes that paper towels are great for absorbing spills, but sensitive surfaces require more suitable tools. He lists 8 items you should never wipe with paper towels:

1. Wet Dishes

Paper towels absorb moisture too quickly, disintegrating when wiping wet dishes and leaving behind hard-to-remove lint. Instead, use a reusable, soft microfiber cloth that won't scratch dish surfaces.

2. Glass or Mirrors

Wiping mirrors with paper towels may not seem obvious at first, but under sunlight, you'll see lint particles left behind. Use a microfiber cloth instead, or even old newspapers, which are cheap, thick, and lint-free.

3. Carpets and Rugs

Friction between paper towels and carpet fibres easily tears them, leaving shredded paper stuck in the carpet gaps. Use an old tea towel or rag instead—avoid paper towels entirely.

4. Furniture and Blinds

Wiping blinds with paper towels doesn't remove dust; it simply pushes it around, scattering it into the air. Use a static duster or microfiber cloth to truly trap dust.

5. Leather Goods

Paper towels can quickly absorb spills or mud from leather sofas, but they're unsuitable for proper leather care. Paper towels can draw out natural moisture, causing leather to crack. Opt for a regular cotton cloth for cleaning.

6. TV Screens and Computer Monitors

Never use paper towels on TV screens or monitors. The friction under pressure easily wears down the delicate anti-glare coating. Always use a microfiber cloth to gently remove fingerprints and smudges without causing damage.

7. Wood Furniture

While wood doesn't lose moisture as easily as leather, wiping with paper towels can leave surfaces drier than expected. Whether treated or untreated, a cotton cloth is always the best choice for cleaning wood.

8. Stainless Steel

Using paper towels on stainless steel won't achieve a lint-free polish; it often leaves uneven water marks. Use a polish, or apply a little white vinegar or stainless steel cleaner with a microfiber cloth for best results.

 

 

Source: Southern Living

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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