BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
57 mins ago
Ida Liu, Head of Citi's North America Asian Clients Group, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management 2016 Summit in New York City, New York, U.S., June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ida Liu, Head of Citi's North America Asian Clients Group, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management 2016 Summit in New York City, New York, U.S., June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HSBCCiti

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

