Citigroup set to cut about 1,000 jobs this week, source says

Read More
Citi maintains year-end HSI target at 28,800
07-01-2026 17:24 HKT
China's economy to see 4.7 pc growth rate this year, says Citi
06-01-2026 18:02 HKT
HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank
22-12-2025 22:51 HKT
Fed's Daly says policymakers need to keep an open mind about further cuts
10-11-2025 21:54 HKT
Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports
22-10-2025 22:19 HKT
Fed still poised to cut rates, but worries mount over US data vacuum
20-10-2025 22:44 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT