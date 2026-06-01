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SPORTS UPDATES

Slot proud to leave Liverpool‘among Europe’s elite’

SPORTS UPDATES
18 mins ago
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Arne Slot led Liverpool to a 20th league title in his first season in charge of the Anfield club. AFP
Arne Slot led Liverpool to a 20th league title in his first season in charge of the Anfield club. AFP

Arne Slot bid farewell to Liverpool on Monday, saying he was proud to have led them to a 20th league title and was leaving the club where they belong: among Europe’s elite.

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The Dutch manager won the English Premier League in his debut campaign but was sacked last Saturday following a turbulent second season where they finished fifth, 25 points behind champions Arsenal, and failed to win any silverware.

“Liverpool’s 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history,” Slot wrote in a letter published by the Liverpool Echo newspaper. “For that we should all be proud. This club will always judge itself by the biggest honors. That is how it should be. But I also leave knowing the club is exactly where it belongs: among Europe’s elite.

“Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond.”

Slot also said he was confident in the club’s future.

“At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. Change is part of football, but ... this club will continue to make its people proud.”

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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