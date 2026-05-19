Wemby walks tall in Spurs’epic double-overtime win over Thunder

Victor Wembanyama outdueled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the San Antonio Spurs to an epic 122-115 double-overtime triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opener of the NBA Western Conference finals.

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Wembanyama finished with 41 points and 24 rebounds, forcing the second overtime with a dazzling three-pointer and delivering nine of the Spurs’ 14 points in the second extra period as San Antonio handed the defending champions Thunder their first defeat of these playoffs.

“It was sheer willpower,” said the 22-year-old Wembanyama, who also had a crucial block late in the second overtime.

With the triumph at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, the Spurs stole homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series that will send the winner to the NBA Finals against the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wembanyama admitted the sight of Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander receiving his second straight Most Valuable Player trophy before the game made the clash more personal "for sure". He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors but finished third in the MVP voting announced on Sunday.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said the sight of Gilgeous-Alexander lifting the MVP award "100 percent" motivated his star.

"He's competitive," Johnson said. "If you're a competitor and you see another competitor get rewarded with what you want..."

But Wembanyama said the main message of the night was that the young Spurs "are ready to go in any environment, in any place, against anybody. "

Rookie Dylan Harper, starting in place of injured De'Aaron Fox, scored 24 points and snagged seven steals for San Antonio. Stephon Castle added 17 points and 11 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points, shaking off a sluggish start to spark the Thunder’s rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE